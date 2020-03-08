Hardik Pandya returns to Indian team for three ODIs against South Africa

New Delhi: The BCCI with South Africa played the three means of the ODI series for the Indian team declare is made. This team recently from injury, overcame all-rounder Hardik Pandya, Rajasthan Royals and Bhubaneshwar Kumar of Return is.

#TeamIndia for 3-match ODI series against SA – Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill. pic.twitter.com/HD53LRAhoh — BCCI (@BCCI) March 8, 2020

Pacer Bhubaneshwar Kumar hernia surgery overcame are. While opener Shikhar Dhawan in the shoulder was hurt and he recently recovery is. India South Africa series of the first combat on March 12 hospice will be in the while the second combat on March 15 in Lucknow and the third combat on March 18 in Kolkata will be played.