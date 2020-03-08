icc women t20 world cup 2020 harmanpreet kaur on the verge of equaling kapil dev and ms dhoni record in t20 final against australia

Indian T-20 cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur near legendary captains Kapil Dev and Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the category of ranks having a great chance. Hence captained the Indian women’s team Australia in the ongoing T-20 World Cup final in reach, stack and tournament winning combat on Sunday, India and the host Australia between will be played.

Hence if on Sunday in Melbourne trophy lifting in managed if there is Cricket World Cup win India’s third captain will become. Kapil’s captaincy in the Indian team in the year 1983 in the West Indies to beat the first time the world title was won. The year 2007 held in the first men’s T-20 World Cup under Dhoni’s captaincy, India Pakistan beating the title was won. Under Dhoni’s captaincy, India has in 2011 Sri Lanka beat 28-year-long interval after the ODI World Cup was won.

Indian women’s team in 2015, South Africa’s centurion in ODI World Cup final in Australia by 98 runs to be defeated had been. At that time India’s captain having won the were. Australia has over 50 in the four wicket at 215 were scored while the Indian team 117 runs played at Rajiv Gandhi was.

The first titles for the 4-time champion from Australia here in India

Having won the same captaincy in the Indian team in 2017 in England, the ODI World Cup final in a decade. where there was him from England of the defeat had suffered. England in their 50 overs, seven wickets at 228 scored while the Indian team tough to struggle despite 48.4 overs in the 219 runs played at Rajiv Gandhi was.

At the same tournament in the semifinals of the India’s Harmanpreet Kaur’s unbeaten 171-run Stormy innings of Australia in the 36-run was defeated. Hence the charismatic inning while playing the 115 balls on unbeaten 171 runs in 20 takes and seven Sixers were planted. Hence the current tournament the bat in terms of dismal performance and four matches in the 2,8,1 and 15 runs pie but the Indian team hopes will be his captain’s final explosive in batting and the team champion to maintain.

What women’s day on hence mouthful your mother, will give the World Cup gift?

India’s first women T-20 World Cup final in approachable. The work, which having won in 2005 and in 2017 did not were work, hence close to the show have the chance. Indian team captain Virat Kohli said the women’s team final of your wishes is granted. Virat’s captaincy in this year, the team India to Australia in T-20 World Cup in the replay and Virat themselves the best captain to prove it to the World Cup will win.

Virat’s captaincy in Indian Last Years One-Day World Cup semi-final in New Zealand defeat had been while in 2017 ICC Champions Trophy final in her Pakistan defeat had suffered. At the moment, hence the new history-making threshold is on and the Indian cricket lovers expected that will hence captained the women’s team history to maintain.