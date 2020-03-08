icc womens t20 world cup 2020 final ind w vs aus w live cricket score india w vs australia women live match updates hindi commentary harmanpreet kaur Meg Lanning melbourne

ICC T-20 Cricket World Cup final match today in the four-time world champion Australian team for the first time in the final in Delhi Indian ancestry is. This match Melbourne Cricket Ground being played on. This match in the Kangaroos team by winning the toss to bat first is decided.

12.30 PM: the match has begun. Australia from the side of the batting to Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy at the crease is. India on behalf of Deepti Sharma bowling commanded is.

12.20 PM: before the match American pop star Katy Perry, the Melbourne Cricket Ground on the fantastic performance by giving the audience plenty of amusement.

12.15 PM: India and Australia among the final match record for the number of people in the Melbourne stadium is arrived. Is being considered this match to see almost 90 thousand people arrived.

12.10 PM: Both teams between now until the T-20 World Cup in the four-match are. There both teams 2-2 match live.

12.00 PM: India’s playing XI-shape Verma, memory Montana, Harmanpreet Kaur(captain), Jemima Rodriguez, Deepti Sharma, Tanya Bhatia(wk), President Krishnamurthy, crest Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav and Rajeshwari Gaekwad.

12.00 PM: Australia’s playing XI-Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg lane (captain), Jess Jensen, Ashley Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Nicola Carrie, days comes, Sophie Molineux, Georgia from and Megan St.

11.55 AM: Australia team in this match by winning the toss to bat first is decided.

Meg Lanning has won the toss and elected to bat at a rapidly filling MCG! Good decision? 🤔#T20WorldCup | #FILLTHEMCG pic.twitter.com/o1Vq88PEcs — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 8, 2020

11.35 pm: pre-match practice, and sight came Jemima Rodriguez