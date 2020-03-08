ICC Womens T20 World Cup 2020 know how much Australia and India final Prize Money

New Delhi, gene. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 in the finals India beat Australia by the team of the second consecutive time won the title. This Australia team record fifth World Twenty20 Cup titles. Finals in India in front of host team’s 185-run target was but the whole Indian team 99 on the run, Stack The been. Australia by 85 runs won the match by a million dollars the amount of reward received.

Australia team against India to achieve victory after the rich become. The last time (2018 World Cup) compared to 5 multiplication much Indonesia the amount the host team of the name occurred. This years T20 World Cup win by the team for a million dollars of Indonesia amount was laid. Australia took India to the finals in the unilateral than in the Checkmate and win the amount of used to capture. Indian money according to a million dollars means 7 million to 40 million rupees is.

The Indian team met how much money

Group than in the top-to-the-Indian team semi-final match to fend off the after-finals place had received. India’s history having created the first time in the final place was created. Even though the Indian team is here necklace got it but even after 3 crore 70 lakh rupees which the winner’s amount is half of the GoT.

Australia vs India in the finals beat

By winning the toss in the final Australia batting first decided to was. Opener Alyssa Healy of the Windy 39 on the ball was played to 75 runs of the inning thanks to Australia by 4 wickets on the 184-run score of pitched. In response Megan St on the spur of the Australia India merely 99 on the run out the 85-run victory. It’s the World Cup finals in any team’s biggest defeat.

Posted By: Viplove Kumar

Download awakening app and news world all the news with and get job alerts, jokes, shayari, radio, and other service