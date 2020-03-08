ICC Womens T20 World cup 2020 virat kohli virender sehwag reaction on india defeat against australia

The current champion Australia on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground played on the ICC T-20 World Cup final in India with 85 runs and take the series record for the fifth time become champion of pride achieved. The Australian team for the sixth time in the finals he was buried. While, the Indian team first time reached the final and was his first title win, the dream broken. In Melbourne closer 86,00 audience in the presence of Oz’s by winning the toss to bat first four wickets on the 184-run score and then to India five ball remaining Live 99 on the run, piled up. Of India this necklace on Virat Kohli and Virender Sehwag including many legendary cricketers, the reaction is given.

The team at the defeat of Indian team captain Virat Kohli said that the Indian women cricket team for T-20 World Cup were on the performance we all exult is. I hope the team firmly back Will and even good will perform.’

Proud of all the efforts put in by the Indian Women’s Cricket Team throughout their #T20WorldCup campaign. I’m confident that you girls will bounce back stronger than ever. 🙌 @BCCIWomen

The former opener Virender Sehwag of India necklace said on our team’s T-20 World Cup finals in the full effort be a team to spoil it the day proved. The team further wishes to convey. Australia team World Cup win on very much, greetings.

Our girls gave their everything, just had one bad day but it was so wonderful to see the way in which they played barring today .Wishing them better luck next time. Congratulations to Australia on winning the #T20WorldCup

And India, well played to get to the final. It was an excellent campaign till today. Look forward to more

I know how tough it is to be so close to that World Cup & not win it. But chin up, girls! It’s not about the result, but about the generation you’ve inspired. You had a campaign you can be very proud of!

Also congratulations Australia, a much deserved win.#INDvsAUS #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/5ekr5Y9yvS — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 8, 2020

Congratulations @AusWomenCricket on winning the #T20WorldCup To the @BCCIWomen team,we all are very proud of your achievement. Really enjoyed the way you all played throughout the tournament. Good luck for your future matches.

Australia yielded 185 runs to chase the target sign in to a bad start and the team at regular intervals wickets got gone. From India Deepti Sharma most 33 scored. He 35 balls with two fours. Their addition President KP 19, Richa Ghosh has 18, memory Montana by 11 and captain Harmanpreet Kaur by four runs contributed.

Australia on behalf of Megan shoot by four-and-Jess songs by three while Sophie Molineux, days comes and Nicola Carrie a wicket taken. Earlier, Australia’s Stormy introduction the prescribed 20 overs four wickets on the 184-run score strong score made. The Australian team both her opens be Mooney (unbeaten 78) and Elisa Healy (75) his first wicket for 11.4 overs 115 runs partnership by Stormy introduction given.