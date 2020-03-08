IND W Vs Aus W Final: India Vs Australia Women Bowling Performance Comparison In ICC T20 World Cup 2020; Poonam Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav | India bowling thanks to 4 consecutive won the match, the top-3 bowlers took 21 wickets for the Australian bowler 5 matches 19 wickets to take updates

India’s Poonam Yadav in the tournament Most 9 wickets, Australia’s most successful bowler Megan shoot also so the same wicket

In both countries the top three bowlers in India’s Radha Yadav average of the better, he had 2 Match 5 wickets for

Host Australia 6 times in the finals reached and 4 times the T-20 World Cup win has, India first time in 11 years in the final reached

Dainik Bhaskar

Mar 08, 2020, 08:09 PM IST

Sports desk. Women T-20 World Cup between Australia in Melbourne on Sunday in the final will be played. India bowlers on the spur of the first time in 11 years of tournament finals reached in is. The current tournament in India’s top-3 team has Match 4-21 squad for, while Australia’s top 3 bowlers from India in a match play much even after 2 wicket less for are. Indian bowlers the tournament of 4 matches in total 35 wickets for. Of this, 60 per cent of the wickets, Poonam Yadav, crest Pandey and Radha Yadav are for.

Poonam Yadav tournament’s most successful bowler are. They now match 4 in 9.88 average of 9 wickets to take are done. He World Cup against Australia in the opening match by 19 runs giving up 4 wickets for were. They have every 11th ball on the wicket taking. India for the second successful bowler crest Pandey are. He had 4 match 12-an average of 7 wickets for are. His strike rate of 13 is. Radha Yadav is also in this tournament punchy are. He’s just 2 match the two the same are played, but 5 wickets managed to take that. She is also the most low 9.6 average.

The average in the case of Radha Yadav the better

The bowler Match Wicket Average Best Poonam Yadav 4 9 9.88 4/19 Crest Pandey 4 7 12.00 3/14 Radha Yadav 2 5 9.60 4/23

Megan said Poonam equal to 9 wicket, but 1 match more played

The Australian bowlers by tournament of 5 matches in a total of 31 wickets for. From it 19 wickets Megan shoot, Jess Jensen and Georgia are said to. Shoot the most successful Australian bowler remained. He in the tournament, Indian cricket Poonam equal to 9 wickets for are. However, for it he a match more played. His strike rate of Indian bowlers is less than. They every 12th ball on the wicket taking. Jess Jensen has 5 match 17 at an average of 7, while Georgia are on 3 match in 11 at an average of 3 wickets for are. Australia of any bowler of the tournament in a match 4 wickets not take Found, While India’s Poonam and Radha Yadav successful in doing that.

Australia from the side of Georgia are the average of the lowest

The bowler Match Wicket Average Best Megan shoot 5 9 12.88 3/21 Jess Jensen 5 7 17.14 2/17 Georgia are 3 3 10.66 3/17

Australia has in the tournament, 36 and India has just 26 average of scored

Bat in the case of Australia, the team India on the watch is. Australia has Tournament 5 match in close to 36 from an average of 716 runs scored, while the Indian team has 4 matches in the close to 26 at an average of 523 scored. Team India’s Australia a match less played. Because the India-England semi-finals due to the rain cancellation was to be. In the tournament, most who scored five batters in 2 of Australia are. There’s Beth Mooney third place. They Match 5 2 in the half-century between 181 runs are done. Alyssa Healy are ranked fifth. He had 5 match 161 are scored. This listing in 16 years of Shefali Verma, The Only Indian are. They match 4 in 161 runs are done. They have India on the side of the most from the run that make the batter too. In addition Jemima Rodriguez has 4 matches in the 85 and Deepti Sharma 83 are scored. No Indian batsman in the tournament half-century did not found.

India now champion does not make

Now up to 6 times the T-20 World Cup have been. It’s the 7th tournament. India even once in the finals is not scaled, while Australia most 4 times the title has won. India 3 times (2009, 2010, 2018) in the semi-finals reached in. The last time her semi-final to England in the hands of the necklace he found.