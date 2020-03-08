India or Australia, who will take the prize money of 1 million dollars

New Delhi : The ICC constantly women-men among the cricket equal to the effort. That is why the ICC on behalf of the pay-percentage on any of the hard work has been. Women T-20 World Cup for the first time in the highest prize amount is being given.

Let me tell you that the ICC was announced that the 2018 than 320 percent will be extended. This time the ICC on behalf of the Women T-20 World Cup in $ 1 million of Indonesia amount distributed will be. In Indian rupees it amount almost 7 million bucks. While the runner-up team to 3.58 million of Indonesia the amount of the ICC side will be given.

This time the Women T-20 World Cup Finals between India and Australia in Melbourne is being played. Here Australia by winning the toss batting first is. Today is International Women’s day and the entire country of the Daughters hope to win is in. Across the country people today in Melbourne to be Women T-20 World Cup in the Indian team for the victory of the devotions is. Now see to it that it will Indonesia amount India or Australia what part of The comes.

If rain occurred, then what will ?

If in the finals, the rain barrier’s match could not then the ICC deal with this problem for a reserve day is kept. I.e. match if March 8 would not have been so then this match-up on March 9 will be played. Now in your mind one more question come lazy and she is that if March 9 is also the rain has been so what will happen then? Monday ie Reserve de Day also rains and the match is cancelled then both teams i.e. India and Australia to jointly champion will be declared.