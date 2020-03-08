India Vs Australia Women’s T20 Final Cricket Score Match News Updates In Hindi – Ind Vs Aus Women’s Final Live: Australia’s fast start, Healy has 30 balls studded in half-century

India vs Australia Live Score
India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup Final Live Cricket Score: International Women’s day to all of you compliments. On this special day the women’s World Cup final, combat will be played. Face-to-face are the most four-time champion of Australian women and first time reached the final Team India. Winning against Australia by winning the toss to bat first the decision is taken.
01:10 PM, 08-Mar-2020
Alyssa Healy the half-century
World T-20 finals Alyssa Healy has the fantastic beginning, a mere 30 balls studded in your half-century. Ten overs after the expiration of Australia score: 91/0, Alyssa Healy (57) and Beth Mooney (32)
12:57 PM, 08-Mar-2020
Australia’s 50-run the whole
Australia’s final match sharp in the beginning, is he the seventh over itself without any wickets respectively 50 runs are. Seven overs after the expiration of Australia score: 54/0, Alyssa Healy (32) and Beth Mooney (22)
12:51 PM, 08-Mar-2020
Alyssa Healy of the 2000 run the whole
Australia’s opener Alyssa Healy said the International T-20 careers in his 2000 run has completed, they now do it on the second the Australian and 11th players.
12:45 PM, 08-Mar-2020
Australia’s fast start
Australia from the side of his Salami has a faster onset of is. Alyssa Healy until now six fours Sohrabuddin and Indian bowlers create pressure on are able. Four overs after Australia score: 37/0 Alyssa Healy (28) and Beth Mooney (09)
12:34 PM, 08-Mar-2020
Over the first only in 14 runs
Australia’s finest the beginning. The first over-the-range came glistening Sharma of this over the first, the fourth and last ball on the four runs came. Fifth on Shefali Verma catches left. A over Australia after the score: 14/0 Alyssa Healy (13) and Beth Mooney (1)
12:28 PM, 08-Mar-2020
Injured through out the tournament were Alice Parry
12:26 PM, 08-Mar-2020
Both countries national anthems start
After the toss, both team player your-your country’s national anthem on the field for came.
12:17 PM, 08-Mar-2020
Before the match the American pop star Katy Perry, the Melbourne Cricket Ground on the performance given.
12:13 PM, 08-Mar-2020
Jam-packed stadium
12:10 PM, 08-Mar-2020
Face-to-face
- Total match 19
- Australia won 13
- India won 6
19 total bouts, in India, of live the six: Between the two teams until now a total of 19 T-20 than are. It from India has six and Australia 13 live. From this perspective, Australia’s CST rate is 68 per cent. Between the two teams this year T-20 World Cup overall so far, four matches were played in which there are two from India and two Australia live.
12:02 PM, 08-Mar-2020
Both team’s playing XI is as follows
Australia: Meg lane (captain), Beth Mooney, Rachael Haynes, Jess Jonas, Alyssa Healy (wk), Ashley Gardner, days kiss, Alice Perry, Nicola Carrie, Sophie Moines, Megan shoot, Georgia are
11:51 AM, 08-Mar-2020
Australia has won the toss
11:48 AM, 08-Mar-2020
Final: Australia travel
- India to 17 runs from the losers
- Sri Lanka to a 5 wicket win
- Bangladesh to 86 runs from the beaten
- New Zealand runs from the 4th to beat
- The semi-finals in South Africa 5 run win (Duckworth Luis)
11:46 AM, 08-Mar-2020
India’s final journey
- The first against Australia in the 17-run outperform
- The other match in Bangladesh the 18-run win
- The third match in New Zealand 3 runs.
- The fourth match in Sri Lanka on 7-wicket win
- Due to rain match cancelled (better point on the basis of India won)
11:32 AM, 08-Mar-2020
Women’s Final Live: Australia has over ten built in 91 runs, Healy’s Stormy half-century
