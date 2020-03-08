India Vs Australia Women’s T20 Final Cricket Score Match News Updates In Hindi – Ind Vs Aus Women’s Final Live: Australia’s fast start, Healy has 30 balls studded in half-century

India vs Australia Live Score

– Photo : Amar Ujala

Special things

India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup Final Live Cricket Score: International Women’s day to all of you compliments. On this special day the women’s World Cup final, combat will be played. Face-to-face are the most four-time champion of Australian women and first time reached the final Team India. Winning against Australia by winning the toss to bat first the decision is taken.

Live updates

01:10 PM, 08-Mar-2020 Alyssa Healy the half-century World T-20 finals Alyssa Healy has the fantastic beginning, a mere 30 balls studded in your half-century. Ten overs after the expiration of Australia score: 91/0, Alyssa Healy (57) and Beth Mooney (32) 5️⃣0️⃣ up for Alyssa Healy, and in some style! How many could she make here?#T20WorldCup | #FILLTHEMCG SCORE 📝 https://t.co/fEHpcnTek4 pic.twitter.com/5cVtap1xxe — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 8, 2020

12:57 PM, 08-Mar-2020 Australia’s 50-run the whole Australia’s final match sharp in the beginning, is he the seventh over itself without any wickets respectively 50 runs are. Seven overs after the expiration of Australia score: 54/0, Alyssa Healy (32) and Beth Mooney (22)

12:51 PM, 08-Mar-2020 Alyssa Healy of the 2000 run the whole Australia’s opener Alyssa Healy said the International T-20 careers in his 2000 run has completed, they now do it on the second the Australian and 11th players. 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ career T20I runs for Alyssa Healy! What a player 👏#T20WorldCup | #FILLTHEMCG SCORE 📝 https://t.co/fEHpcnTek4 pic.twitter.com/X2J6p9akJ8 — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 8, 2020

12:45 PM, 08-Mar-2020 Australia’s fast start Australia from the side of his Salami has a faster onset of is. Alyssa Healy until now six fours Sohrabuddin and Indian bowlers create pressure on are able. Four overs after Australia score: 37/0 Alyssa Healy (28) and Beth Mooney (09)

12:34 PM, 08-Mar-2020 Over the first only in 14 runs Australia’s finest the beginning. The first over-the-range came glistening Sharma of this over the first, the fourth and last ball on the four runs came. Fifth on Shefali Verma catches left. A over Australia after the score: 14/0 Alyssa Healy (13) and Beth Mooney (1)

12:28 PM, 08-Mar-2020 Injured through out the tournament were Alice Parry Showing her support from the sidelines ❤to#T20WorldCup | #FILLTHEMCG pic.twitter.com/M6Zd1WwhMQ — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 8, 2020

12:17 PM, 08-Mar-2020 Before the match the American pop star Katy Perry, the Melbourne Cricket Ground on the performance given. 😍 @katyperry 😍#T20WorldCup | #FILLTHEMCG pic.twitter.com/tgc5DUPbZb — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 8, 2020

12:13 PM, 08-Mar-2020 Jam-packed stadium #FILLTHEMCG pic.twitter.com/4sIOt3vhyQ — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 8, 2020 The finals for the 90,000 audience reached, which is that in cricket the unexpected will be said. World’s biggest stadium, the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Meg and representative in the Australian team home in front of the audience to perform is committed. In the audience, his men’s team’s leading bowler Mitchell Starc will also include who your home team and his wife Elisa Haley to enhance the excitement of the South African attack in the middle here except reached. Australia injured players, the problem also is grappling with, despite Australia again in the final reach being successful.

12:10 PM, 08-Mar-2020 Face-to-face Total match 19

Australia won 13

India won 6 19 total bouts, in India, of live the six: Between the two teams until now a total of 19 T-20 than are. It from India has six and Australia 13 live. From this perspective, Australia’s CST rate is 68 per cent. Between the two teams this year T-20 World Cup overall so far, four matches were played in which there are two from India and two Australia live.

12:02 PM, 08-Mar-2020 Both team’s playing XI is as follows India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Shefali Verma, memory Montana, Jemima Rodriguez, Tania Bhatia (wk), crest Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Deepti Sharma, president Krishnamurti, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gaekwad Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Shefali Verma, memory Montana, Jemima Rodriguez, Tania Bhatia (wk), crest Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Deepti Sharma, president Krishnamurti, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gaekwad Australia: Meg lane (captain), Beth Mooney, Rachael Haynes, Jess Jonas, Alyssa Healy (wk), Ashley Gardner, days kiss, Alice Perry, Nicola Carrie, Sophie Moines, Megan shoot, Georgia are

11:51 AM, 08-Mar-2020 Australia has won the toss Meg Lanning has won the toss and elected to bat at a rapidly filling MCG! Good decision? 🤔#T20WorldCup | #FILLTHEMCG pic.twitter.com/o1Vq88PEcs — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 8, 2020 This title against the host Australia by winning the toss to bat first the decision is taken. Mean Indian women first bowl will. This large than in both team batting first wanted to do.

11:48 AM, 08-Mar-2020 Final: Australia travel India to 17 runs from the losers

Sri Lanka to a 5 wicket win

Bangladesh to 86 runs from the beaten

New Zealand runs from the 4th to beat

The semi-finals in South Africa 5 run win (Duckworth Luis)

11:46 AM, 08-Mar-2020 India’s final journey The first against Australia in the 17-run outperform

The other match in Bangladesh the 18-run win

The third match in New Zealand 3 runs.

The fourth match in Sri Lanka on 7-wicket win

Due to rain match cancelled (better point on the basis of India won)