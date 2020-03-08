Australia International Women’s day i.e. 8 March 2020 the ICC wants the T20 World Cup and became the champion. He Melbourne the Melbourne Cricket Ground on played the final in India 85 Australia. In addition Australia has the fifth time this title has its own name. Previously He 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2018 also in the T20 World Cup champion and has become.

India vs Australia Women’s T20 Live Cricket Score, Women’s T20 World Cup Final Live Updates here: Twitter live scores of the match

Australian captain Meg line toss by winning the batting chosen was. Australia batting on the spur of the host Team India in front of 185 runs target was. In response, squeamish of India salute the couple in color not intersected and Shefali Verma 2 by scoring out become.

Subsequently, Monte, from were high hopes but he’s amazing pie. Indian innings wobble has been. Spangle said shift handle and 33 runs in the innings but the whole team 99’s score played at Rajiv Gandhi. Which go to Australia by the 5th time capture the title The Cranberries is.

Women’s T20 World Cup Final India vs Australia T20 Playing 11, Live Score Updates: This is both teams playing XI

Happy Birthday Special: Harmanpreet Kaur cricket for we hair, Papa said 3 months, not talk; view VIDEO

India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup Final match live broadcasts of you Star Sports Network on can see. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD English commentary of the match can be seen. While, Star Sports 1 English on you English commentary with match live broadcast you can see.

DD National (DD1) and DD Sports also on the match can be seen live. Match live streaming of you the Hotstar App user can see. In addition the match of the moment-to-moment updates to you to learn jansatta.com from can stay connected.