India vs South Africa ODI Series 2020 Schedule, Squad, Team Players List: New Zealand on the tour has been Team India in the ODI and Test series in the embarrassing defeat suffered had. South Africa’s team a three-match ODI series tour to India is coming on. Selected as Indian team announced today can be. On March 12 between the two teams, the first ODI match to be played.

Then, after 15 and then this series of the last match on March 18 will. IPL India this is the last match is being played. Hardik Pandya vs Where can return so Virat Kohli to rest by giving Rohit Sharma the team of the command may be assigned is.