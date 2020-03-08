India Women Cricket (IND W); Brief History (1973s – Today) – All You Need To Know About Shantha Rangaswamy | in 1973 handball coach was built by India’s Women Cricket Association, the team 3 years after the first Test series played

Indian women cricket team’s first captain were Shanta Rangaswamy

Shanta has only female cricket in India’s first Test century imposed

Game desk. Many countries of the world in the male cricket female cricket also craze is growing. The international level of the women’s International Cricket Association in 1926 made. However, this association after becoming the first women’s Test match in 1934 was played. During this time, in India Women Cricket from the attached resume activities only were not. Nearly four decades later, in our Country Women Cricket attached to began to stir.

Indian Women Cricket Association

Thing 1973 is. In Hyderabad, handball and softball as a coach and fan were. The name was Mahendra Kumar Sharma. Once some of his students has the boys playing cricket seen. Liked them so they play gone. Just right here, from Sharma in the minds of the Women Cricket Association the idea of making Born. The same year the Indian women’s Cricket Association of India (WCAI) came into existence. Sharma of England Women’s Cricket Association be contacted. Their effort paid off. A few months after the International Cricket Association has also DeLuca the recognition granted.

The first attack and the equals of the collision

In 1976 the West Indies Women’s cricket team for India tour on iPhone. It any foreign women cricket team’s first visit to India was. Total 6 Test match in this series were played. The third Test in Patna 25 thousand audience in the presence of played. It India has won. However, the sixth and last Test Starc ends the series 1-1, equal to the acronym Li. It after two years i.e. in 1978, the second women’s World Cup held in India has been. The team India group stage even the cross could not.

Then change the circumstances

In 1997, India has the second time the women’s Cricket World Cup hosted. Our team semi-final in Australia at the hands of 19-run defeat has been. Eden Gardens in New Zealand and Australia among the final was played. It’s closer to 80 thousand fans saw. In 2005, India’s first World Cup finals played. The captain was having won the. At that time, the reigning 22-year-old Suzanne. In 2006, DeLuca merger of the BCCI been in. In 2017, Team India World Cup reached the final. But, England by 9 runs Mumbai win acquired.

Shanta Rangaswamy

