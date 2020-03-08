Indian bowler Shikha Pandey set the worst record in womens World T20 matches during the ICC Womens T20 WC 2020 IndvsAus

New Delhi, gene. Shikha Pandey worst record in womens World T20 matches: Women T-20 World Cup 2020 final match of the Indian bowlers performed much not being good, and that is why the host team against India 184 runs huge score pitched. Indian team on this match in the worst bowling team of the pacer crest Pandey of. He not only fiercely run late rather than women’s T 20 matches of an extremely poor record even your name taken. Indian team’s poor bowling of these the result is that Australia’s T-20 World Cup final match in far the biggest score of the stands and the team have hidden the fifth time won the title.

Crest Pandey embarrassing record

Indian women’s team fast bowler crest Pandey in Melbourne against Australia in the final match to completely lose their rhythm beaten and had their ball fiercely beating occurred. Crest Pandey bowling during slightest not effective judiciary and Kangaroo batters them your target and make their balls on the run more mobilized. The final day of the crest bad enough for the prove and they Women World T-20 bowling the worst in record even your name taken.

Crest says his 4-over spell in the 13 economical rate by 52 runs late. These women World T-20 matches so far in any of the bowler from the side in a match to be given the largest score proved. IE women T-20 matches in one match so far in the most expensive bowler prove happened. However, before these records Emer Richardson’s name was on who years, 2014 in Australia against his bowling spell in 50 runs with a wicket to were. I.e. five years after Richardson’s record crest Pandey was broke.

Women World T-20 in a match most runs to top three bowlers

52/0 – crest Pandey against Australia, Melbourne, 2020

50/1 – Emer Richardson v Australia, Sylhet, 2014

46/1 – Shashikala Siriwardane against the West Indies, Gros Islet, 2018

