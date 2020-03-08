indw vs ausw final match preview: Women T20 World Cup: Australia from the finals today, World Women’s day on history plotting prepare India’s daughters – t20 world cup india women vs australia women final match preview and prediction

Highlights ICC T-20 World Cup final today in Melbourne India-Australia will be among the

Australia has 4 times the title success tasted has been while India for the first time in the final one-day

Today is women’s day so only the team captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s birthday is also

This special spot on the team captain and the country’s women by Your Side Australian gift to give the decider

Melbourne



Today World Women’s day on the sidelines of the Indian women cricket team Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on the history plotting the intention of throwing matches. Indian team to this historical field today in the women’s T20 World Cup finals against Australia play. Australia has 4 times the title success tasted has while the Indian team for the first time this tournament in the final of the day. Finals such as the big-match pressure on both teams will remain on and the pressure from the team which better Nite in his hand, gleaming homemade trophy will be. Today, Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur 31 years of will be. Indian team won so mouthful for this great birthday gift and can be no.

Is invincible Indian team

By the way, India has until the final in the journey of no match is never missed while in Australia the sole defeat of India’s own hands in the first game had received. The Australian team take revenge then is. However in front of him the 2nd biggest threat in the form ongoing opener Shefali Verma and spinner Poonam Yadav as are. 16 years Shefali Tournament of 4 matches in 161 runs are done and India’s top run scorers are. Poonam name of the 4 matches 9 wickets and Australia’s men out jointly with the tournament in the highest wicket-consuming or are. In this World Cup Poonam of economy rate of 5.56 runs per over IS while the mean of 6.44 runs per over.

India’s top scorers are Shefali Merely 16 year old opening batsman has his fours-sixes from all the IS attracted to. He Tournament in India on behalf of the more than 161 runs to make the batter are. During this time, he had 18 fours and the most 9 sixes are inlaid. Shefali of the Internet level reach journey of the eligible has not been easy. Very few will know that Team India of this new sensation to the boy as cricket training infusions had.

Indeed, he is Haryana’s Rohtak district comes from here and any cricket academy by them in addition did not. Their father Sanjeev’s Daughter Hair Katwa given and then the Academy in addition also got. About this Rohtak in the jewellery shop who run the Sanjeev says, ‘No my daughter to the Academy in addition did not want to give, because in Rohtak girls for a single Academy was not. I beg sought that her addition please give, but no one listened.’

He said, ‘I many Cricket Academy approached, but everywhere rejection got. Then I my daughter’s hair cut into a Academy and boy like his addition made.’ What someone didn’t notice this that she is a girl? The question, he said, ‘I was scared, but someone did not notice. Nine of age in all children alike seem the same.’ The father of this step by Shefali’s life changed. If he lose then India Sachin-Sehwag like women’s cricket in the explosive opener doesn’t get.

Tournament of Shefali Australia against 29, against Bangladesh 39, against New Zealand in the 46 against Sri Lanka by 47 runs match winning innings was. These shifts after the God of cricket called Sachin Tendulkar and Multan of Sultan Virender Sehwag by Shefali on social media plenty of compliments was.

The captain and Monte from should big shift



Against England, the semi-finals of the rain offering climbed after Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian team Group-A in the stay on top due to the first time reached the final. India’s success in the 16 years of Shefali Verma’s aggressive batting and spin of these bowling attacks consistently good performance has played a pivotal role. However, if India First World Cup winning history is the creation, then the memory Montana (3 matches in 38 runs) and Harmanpreet Kaur (4 matches in 26 runs) like the star batsmen also useful contributions will give. Jemima Rodriguez, wk Tania Bhatia and President Krishnamurti the best need to perform. Tournament in any Indian batter fifty plus scores could not make it. Shefali has this World Cup of 3 matches in 35 or more runs of the innings are. Them it fifty plus score in change will have to try.

Shot and Mooney are a threat



Meg line ahead of the Australian team home in front of the audience to perform is committed. Australia injured players, the problem also is grappling with. Fast or all Flames initially only get them were while star all-rounder Elise Perry in South Africa against the semi-final before the match has herpes. India to Beth Mooney (5 matches, 181 runs) and Elisa Healy (5 matches in 161 runs) trouble haunted can. Both of this World Cup in the 2-2 fifty is formed. Men out (9 wickets) and Jess goes (7 wickets) costly, of course, are but he at regular intervals wickets for are.

ICC ranking



Australia 1

India 4

Face-to-face



Total match 19

Australia won 13

India won 6

Australia beat has India Tournament of travel on the eye’s if both teams yet vigorous performance. The Indian team where the 5 matches played and 4 in the victory achieved, while the Australian team name is also 5 matches 4 win. However, both teams the difference is that the Australia a match in Lanka, who he League during the India had played against. While, the Indian team of a match in the rain with Earth.

Both teams in form are. India for the tournament in Shefali, Jemima and Deepti Sharma where the bat has good performance if the Ostia to Beth Mooney said most are scored.

India to your 16-year-old young batter Shefali expect from then so will the Australian team largely Beth depend on will remain.

The final journey



India



Australia 17 runs.

Bangladesh to 18 runs.

New Zealand 3 runs.

Sri Lanka to 7-wicket win

Against England, the semi-final match due to rain cancellation. In the group stay on top of the reason why India reached the finals in

Australia



India losers with 17-run

Sri Lanka beat 5 wickets from

Bangladesh beat 86-run

New Zealand beat 4-run

The semi-finals in South Africa on the Duckworth Louis Method 5 runs.

When Team India were to pop star Katie Perry ICC Women’s T20 World Cup winning combat on Sunday in Melbourne between India and Australia will be played. This title corrosion for both teams on Saturday, plenty of preparation. During this time, call on him to face American pop star Katie Perry. Katy Perry women’s T-20 World Cup just before the event in the perform unfolds.

Probable playing XI



India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Shefali Verma, memory Montana, Jemima Rodriguez, Tania Bhatia (wk), President Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, crest Pandey, Rajeshwari Gaekwad



Australia: Magnesium and (the captain), Elisa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Jess Jonas, Ashley Gardner, are Hans, Nicola Carrie, Sophie Molineux, days comes, men out, the Georgia warm

