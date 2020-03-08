indw vs ausw final match preview: Women T20 World Cup: Australia from the finals today, World Women’s day on history plotting prepare India’s daughters – t20 world cup india women vs australia women final match preview and prediction

Published By Nityanand Pathak | Eventtime.Com | Updated:
- ICC T-20 World Cup final today in Melbourne India-Australia will be among the
- Australia has 4 times the title success tasted has been while India for the first time in the final one-day
- Today is women’s day so only the team captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s birthday is also
- This special spot on the team captain and the country’s women by Your Side Australian gift to give the decider
Today World Women’s day on the sidelines of the Indian women cricket team Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on the history plotting the intention of throwing matches. Indian team to this historical field today in the women’s T20 World Cup finals against Australia play. Australia has 4 times the title success tasted has while the Indian team for the first time this tournament in the final of the day. Finals such as the big-match pressure on both teams will remain on and the pressure from the team which better Nite in his hand, gleaming homemade trophy will be. Today, Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur 31 years of will be. Indian team won so mouthful for this great birthday gift and can be no.
Is invincible Indian team
By the way, India has until the final in the journey of no match is never missed while in Australia the sole defeat of India’s own hands in the first game had received. The Australian team take revenge then is. However in front of him the 2nd biggest threat in the form ongoing opener Shefali Verma and spinner Poonam Yadav as are. 16 years Shefali Tournament of 4 matches in 161 runs are done and India’s top run scorers are. Poonam name of the 4 matches 9 wickets and Australia’s men out jointly with the tournament in the highest wicket-consuming or are. In this World Cup Poonam of economy rate of 5.56 runs per over IS while the mean of 6.44 runs per over.
India’s top scorers are Shefali
The captain and Monte from should big shift
Against England, the semi-finals of the rain offering climbed after Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian team Group-A in the stay on top due to the first time reached the final. India’s success in the 16 years of Shefali Verma’s aggressive batting and spin of these bowling attacks consistently good performance has played a pivotal role. However, if India First World Cup winning history is the creation, then the memory Montana (3 matches in 38 runs) and Harmanpreet Kaur (4 matches in 26 runs) like the star batsmen also useful contributions will give. Jemima Rodriguez, wk Tania Bhatia and President Krishnamurti the best need to perform. Tournament in any Indian batter fifty plus scores could not make it. Shefali has this World Cup of 3 matches in 35 or more runs of the innings are. Them it fifty plus score in change will have to try.
Katy Perry will perform
Shot and Mooney are a threat
Meg line ahead of the Australian team home in front of the audience to perform is committed. Australia injured players, the problem also is grappling with. Fast or all Flames initially only get them were while star all-rounder Elise Perry in South Africa against the semi-final before the match has herpes. India to Beth Mooney (5 matches, 181 runs) and Elisa Healy (5 matches in 161 runs) trouble haunted can. Both of this World Cup in the 2-2 fifty is formed. Men out (9 wickets) and Jess goes (7 wickets) costly, of course, are but he at regular intervals wickets for are.
ICC ranking
- Australia 1
- India 4
Face-to-face
- Total match 19
- Australia won 13
- India won 6
Australia beat has India
The final journey
India
- Australia 17 runs.
- Bangladesh to 18 runs.
- New Zealand 3 runs.
- Sri Lanka to 7-wicket win
- Against England, the semi-final match due to rain cancellation. In the group stay on top of the reason why India reached the finals in
Australia
- India losers with 17-run
- Sri Lanka beat 5 wickets from
- Bangladesh beat 86-run
- New Zealand beat 4-run
- The semi-finals in South Africa on the Duckworth Louis Method 5 runs.
Probable playing XI
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Shefali Verma, memory Montana, Jemima Rodriguez, Tania Bhatia (wk), President Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, crest Pandey, Rajeshwari Gaekwad
Australia: Magnesium and (the captain), Elisa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Jess Jonas, Ashley Gardner, are Hans, Nicola Carrie, Sophie Molineux, days comes, men out, the Georgia warm