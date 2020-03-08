Eventtime.Com | updated: 08 Mar 2020, 09:17:49 AM IST

There was a time when Bollywood is just like that produces films in which the film of the e-mail to lead her, everything was. Women in every field in the back, No Hindi cinema. many such films of the South has. On International Women’s day we are reminded of similar films, the hero and his female that. There was a time when Bollywood is just like that produces films in which the film of the e-mail to lead her, everything was. Women in every field in the back, No Hindi cinema. many such films of the South has. On International Women’s day we are reminded of similar films, the hero and his female that.

Mother India In 1957 came the movie “Mother India” in Nargis strong role played. In the movie, Sunil Dutt, Rajendra Kumar, Raj Kumar, too were. That the poor the story of the woman to her husband does not contradict the children in a very real way. It’s a movie Hindi movies expensive joining forces with EON Productions Guinea won it to earn even the bumpers was. Movie number of prizes also met. It’s Academy Awards Best Foreign Language Film is slated to be the first movie was.

What to say. The year 2000 I came across the film leads to Preity Zinta were. This movie pre-marriage, pregnancy, such as sensitive subject is based on. Movie box office a huge hit. After this movie from Preity Zinta Bollywood Your been able to prove it was.

The story. The story is also the best time focused films are considered. The film is a suspense thriller. There is Vidya Balan the lead roll is played. A story about a pregnant woman’s missing husband asked their lives, and finally appears on the big twist.

English-English In 2012 came the film’s director Gauri Shinde are. In the movie Sridevi leading roll filled. This is Shashi name of the woman portrayed was Who English to be weak, the husband and child the same joke to do. In the movie his journey he showed how he’s the self-confidence and respect, to fade they.

Queen 2014 in Vikas Bell’s direction, culminating in the film leads Kangana don’t they. The movie low self-confidence girl. queen is the story of. The Queen’s fiance married him a break so he alone honeymoon in Paris they. The Queen of self-confidence coming back, one day, when his fiancée gets back, so she’s got my brain can.

Pink 2016 the movie was released in Pink at Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu lead in rolls are. It’s a movie prostate mentality against tough message. The movie showed that if a powerful family, he is so suffering found against her fight for justice how much harder it gets. The film also says that even though female sex worker or a woman, but if he doesn’t say so, any male to touch him with him forced to the right is not.

Treated 2016 the movie was released to take care of by a flight attendant treated Bhanot on the true story of based is. Chandigarh to address by September 5, 1986 kidnapping occurred on Pan Am Flight 73 piston 359 passengers your understanding and courage on the spur of the rescue. During this time, he himself was martyred there were. This is the first time happened when the government of India just 23 years of age at Chakra Ashoka to be. Treated Bhanot honor him after his death was given. In the movie referred Bhanot roll of Sonam Kapoor filled.

Take 2020 the movie was released Take acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal of life, based on. In the movie acid attack survivor of the struggle showed. The movie lead roll actress Deepika Padukone fulfilled.