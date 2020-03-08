IPL on corona virus, the risk of postpone will be the world’s biggest cricket league?-corona virus is big threat to ipl 2020 | sports – News quote

In India, corona virus (Corona virus) the case of the front have arrived, Mumbai-Delhi as the country in the big cities of corona virus patient are met.

Worldwide corona virus (Corona Virus) panic by the atmosphere. China’s Wuhan province began from these viruses now in India also has come. In the country it so far 34 cases have arrived, which are Jaipur and Delhi such as the city are also included. Corona virus the effect of games on is facing. The world of big countries, corona virus due to the many big sports competitions cancelled or postponed are in India, do the recent danger, then the world’s greatest league i.e. IPL also is cruising. Though the BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly is also on the holding adamant. They are even saying that this discussion so far is not only.

IPL on the corona virus threat

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) of the 13th season of Nepal from 29th March to be. League of all 8 teams-the emphasis from the noise its started preparations are. In Chennai, MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina as the big players in the practice warm-up exercises are gone, the other teams player even for IT strategy and are preparing, but the bad news is that the league started 3 weeks ago in India, corona virus by knock gave. Just then in the country corona virus in some case the same have come to the fore but these thing is that this virus traps and still fills up. India’s dense populated areas in its outbreak the highest risk of will. Then IPL than so are only such as are cities, where congestion much. IPL watch every match from 50 to 60 thousand people arrive. If the IPL matches are so justified that the corona virus outbreak the risk of and much will.

Yet the BCCI (BCCI) on the issue, not paying attention but IPL franchises want to improve the performance in this course is ongoing. The Times of India according to the news A franchisee of the chief executive by the Corona on the virus have said, ‘if the newspaper in the corona virus grow of the news page so somewhere in my brain fears will. I myself crowded into the stadium not would like to see. Corona virus is a threat.’IPL on risk why?

IPL new player to take part. Many foreign tourist also these league see him. In exactly the same way in other sports such as football, hockey, marathon in is. Corona virus injury of these games on competitions have occurred. Many of the games the Olympic trial Cancel are. Even the games of Tokyo Olympic is also in danger has come. Japan government in his Parliament, saying that corona virus due to the the Olympic may be postponed. So in such just think that IPL in such a situation may not cause?

Now when in India, corona virus (Corona Virus) in the case come to the fore, so whether you are foreign player and support staff for IPL India will come? If the foreign player for a big player for IPL also have become so what its no guarantee that will she is corona virus from the safe won? Clean situation is extremely distressing and BCCI deny that also cannot.IPL postpone then what will happen?

If corona virus (Corona Virus) because of the Indian Premier League if the Postpone is the question will it be that after all these, when will be held? Because IPL play forward for the team India and the other players pass the time will not be the same. IPL India after Asia Cup, World Cup like tournament play, such as in IPL event date decide how will be? Means if the corona virus of the flame for IPL on iPhone so these tournaments postponed not directly cancel the same. IPL cancellation from the BCCI huge financial losses can be. With only eight teams, the big loss will be. If the IPL is cancelled then players also the money will not meet, which she does in these two months earn.

Corona virus due to the cancellation occurred these big contests

Please tell corona virus (Corona Virus) has many games on the bearing is poured. Corona virus threat due to India Cyprus in the upcoming Shooting World Cup from the back. North Korea in Pyongyang in April to be the marathon has been canceled. South Korea’s capital Seoul have in the marathon can also be canceled have been. In badminton German Open, Vietnam Open and the Polish Open in addition to Olympic qualifying, all of the events canceled are given. Hockey in the Aslan Shah tournament has been postponed. Clear is if the other country corona virus to prevent so many big events may revoke then it is possible that the government of India also IPL to postpone the matter saying. After BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly what attitude will these so time will tell.

Corona Virus danger between MS Dhoni watch arrived, millions of people!