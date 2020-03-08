Joanna Krupa in a BIKINI four months after the birth, and At the end I see a light at the end of the tunnel

Joanna Krupa (40 L.) at the beginning of November of last year, was the mother of a daughter called Asha-Whether. The girl her favorite animal was. The model is not easy to forget, but on self – care to feel good in his body after the pregnancy. Four months after the birth of the child she was in a Bikini.

Star has been on Instagram a Video that shows your figure. Looks great – has a flat belly and it is hard to believe that only recently gave birth to a daughter.

Janna You wrote that you are obliged to take out such a figure.

Good Day! 4 months after the birth, while I I finally, the impression that I see the light at the end of the tunnel, and at the end of my body before the pregnancy. I have to admit that it is a business it took 5 weeks of serious effort, to my belly to get rid of, and now after 5 weeks of intensive training and massage drainage possible.

The model wrote that the nutrition and physical activity are important, but does not hide the fact that very helped her procedures.

I’ll be honest and say that the exercises and the right diet are the most important, but I can’t believe how big difference I see, if only two Brazilian sessions of lymphatic Massage this week. It was a true blessing! This is not advertising, but the contribution of motivating other mothers, that sometimes we need more help to keep our body in good shape, and make us feel good after we carried the child for 9 months.



Joanna looks great and motherhood is clearly her.