- John Terry: South Africa play against to prepare hearty Pandya, Hindustan
- DY Patil T20: Hardik Pandya’s Stormy innings seeing fans such as the observed celebration on the field, go and began to slogan Video NDTV Khabar
- IND Vs SA: Hardik Pandya, ready to return, so is extremely strong claim to ABP News
- Hardik Pandya, get a glimpse of the Bollywood star walked the pitch – until the Video Hindustan
- DY Patil Tournament in fantastic performance after the South Africa series from back in the preparation of hearty Pandya, Cricket Country English
- Google News on the news see