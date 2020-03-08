Nita Ambani’s daughter Holly in front of everyone. Priyanka Chopra missile 10 years younger than husband tightly around the neck.

Was first posted on 7, March, 2020, 6:56 PM IST
Mumbai. Recently, Mukesh Ambani and Neeta Ambani daughter, a woman Ambani have your house on Holly party. Party many Bollywood celebs, Esha’s friends and family at all. The celebration attached a couple of images on social media get viral. These are pictures celebs Holly colors color eye come. A picture emerged in which Priyanka Chopra herself from 10 years Small husband Nick Jonas tightly hug the eye coming. As soon as Priyanka said in front of everyone the husband hugged Nick’s facial expression was worth a look. Nick also said Holly fiercely fun raised.
Holly celebration Kareena Kapoor’s brother Armaan Jain’s wife and daughter came with. A few photos to fiercely also be given. Besides, Huma Qureshi, paperwork Fernandez, Sonali Bendre, Rajkumar Rao, Patralekha, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Diana Penty including celebs party spots in the summer.
Let me tell you, your best friend is a woman Ambani Holly’s party to join Priyanka from abroad, especially my husband Nick with Mumbai eye. Party Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth also with their girlfriends to look.
A woman of Holly’s party in turn has paperwork Fernandez.
Sonali Bendre has also fiercely color played.
The sky Ambani, Armaan Jain and Malhotra also a woman Ambani at the party joined.
Play Holly after friends and my brother have fun with the mood and intersected Priyanka Chopra. With my husband Nick Jonas.
Rohini Iyer and friends with Priyanka Chopra.
Her husband, Nick Jonas, Katrina Kaif with Priyanka Chopra.
Color after playing her husband Nick Gaze rooted see eye to eye on Priyanka Chopra.
Holly celebration in mind, her sight came Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra.