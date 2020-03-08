online payment will not disable on credit and both card for such users – credit and debit cards from March 16, before online payment, or else the finish will be the feature, learn – what are the changes

Online payment through credit card and both card: Debit card and credit card users for this news is extremely pressing. If you have your debit and credit cards used for online transactions or contactless transactions do not have this feature always for your card from over May. Yes, Reserve Bank has security in terms of all such debit and credit cards on the online transaction facility to finish the order given, have ever used for it has not happened. If you want your card from it over the facility, so on March 16 before the low one-time online transaction of course please.

In addition if you ever international transaction has not then on your card this feature also will eliminate. Indeed, the central bank said on March 16, the deadline to order January 15 was a big. RBI believes that such user who sometimes online transactions do not, on their cards also feature it be fraud to fears of increases.

The RBI on behalf of the banks debit card in several other changes also have been ordered. Let us know, on March 16 from your debit and credit what will change in the…

– Central bank orders banks is that they debit and credit cards on the switch on and switch off-like feature please. It makes the user when the subject only if the transaction will. In addition to the RBI by the user from the side of the card on the limit to decide the feature also give the said. It makes any cardholder for any transaction to limit fixed May. This fraud in the event of loss of the apprehension to be.

– Card’s status in any kind of Shift be on the cardholder to message, email and other mediums from the immediate information must get.

Are in the country of 85 million people are debit/credit card holder: Please tell the country that in total 5 million credit card user, while 80 million more than the debit card holder are. The past several years, debit and credit cards from online fraud cases has grown rapidly. Fraud in such cases, usually such people are victims who are tech friendly are not. In such RBI said such people only to protect it is ordered.



English News from The Associated updates and views to consistently achieve with our Facebook page and Twitter handle With LinkedIn on join and Download Hindi News App

