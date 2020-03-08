PM Modi hopes – women’s T20 final in the blue Range MCG | PM Narendra Modi hopes mcg will paint blue in womens t20 final | sports – News quote

PM Modi (PM Narendra Modi) has tweeted, ‘Indian women team and Australian women team wishes, women’s Day greetings.’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed the hope that the Indian women’s team on Sunday when against Australia ICC T20 World Cup final for the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on national stadium in blue (Indian cricket team’s jersey) from the to remain. The prime minister on Twitter of Oz permanent Skat more of the tweets in response to said this.

More Modi by tagging tweeted, ‘Modi, Melbourne yesterday in the women’s T20 World Cup finals against India will compete. MCG in a large number in the audience between two great teams will. It’s a big chance and the great match is going to be. On every side oz’s will.’

PM Modi Indian women’s team gave the best wishes

Australian Prime Minister responding to Modi tweeted, ‘more, the T20 World Cup in the finals of the India and Australia teams, it can be nothing. Indian women team and Australian women team wishes, women’s Day greetings.’ Modi said, ‘good play, the team wins. Blue Mountain, like the MCG tomorrow from the blue painted will.’If India Women T20 champion so the game will result in a big change: Li

Former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee said Wednesday to play women T20 World Cup finals in his team, he will support but if India is the champion so it makes the cricket June in the country Latest may be the beginning. Li said the ICC for his column, written in ‘a Australians as I would like that The Meg line of Team Champion made. But if India is the first champion is already in this game of June in the country in women’s cricket ranging many changes may come.’

Australia Shefali Sharma way to deal with the will have to findHe said, ‘the way of the latest talent in this game is given it may be the beginning.’ The former fast bowler said that Australia, the 16 year-old Indian opener Shefali Sharma ways of dealing with the finding will be. He said, ‘India near Shefali as world cricket’s most talented player is. Australia to win the match for him cheap in the dispose will.’

Li said, ‘I like this opener quite impressed I am. Believe it is difficult to that he is just 16 years old. That’s the way the ball hit is him, his self-confidence and the ability to reflect.’

These also read: Shefali Verma, of strength ranging Nov day, in fifty times the twirls have a shot

These also read: live cricket match, Ind Vs Aus Women final Live Streaming: Live Cricket Score, India V Australia match online streaming Hotstar and TV coverage, Star Sports on