Post office Bank Account National Savings Time Deposit Account: Post office bank accounts in the US, different-different kind of savings scheme to invest in has many advantages. Post office bank account, US banks other than fixed deposits at much big business provides. These scheme in most of the Income Tax Act of section I under the tax discount. In addition PPF and SSA schemes in the interest of the sums on the tax from the discount.

If you post office bank account unbar if you want to national savings deposit scheme by choosing to invest in this can. This scheme you at Rs 1000 open a bank account in be able to and you every month will get the interest. Under the scheme, a year, 2 years, 3 years or for 5 years can open the account.

The post office on behalf of you ranging from 1 up to 3 years duration on deposits of 6.9 per cent per annum interest will get. While, if you have 5 years to accumulate the amount offer if you are the 7.7 per cent interest will get. I.e. if you have 1, 2 and three-year term plan on your account each month in 1000 Rs deposit offer are then annually 700 bucks closer to the interest will find there five years for this interest 700 bucks would be much.

If you this scheme in the Rs 1 lakh deposit if you are the 1, 2 and three-year term plan annually on 7081 RS will meet. While the five-year term plan you at 7925 Bucks will meet. This scheme of investment in an advantage also is that you income tax exemption also can achieve. This scheme for single, joint can be opened. While for minor account can be opened.

English News from The Associated updates and views to consistently achieve with our Facebook page and Twitter handle With LinkedIn on join and Download Hindi News App

