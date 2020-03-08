Railways Engineer recruitment 2020 sarkari naukri:apply for these posts, after the final selection get upto 1.4 lakh per month salary – railway government job, salary 1.4 lakh months, these being the application of the direct link

Railway RITES Engineer Recruitment 2020: Railway under the Ministry of RITES said on its official website rites.com On the engineer invites applications for the position are made. This recruitment campaign through the total 35 posts to be filled are. The application process is continued and on March 23 will end. Eligibility on the basis of applications to shortlist will be. The selected candidates a written test will be called for, after which an interview and medical test will be. Interview in Hindi and English can be. Written Exam Date Announced to be the rest.

Such online application: First official website rites.com visit. The homepage of the website ‘career’ Tab in under – ‘online registration’ The option will come. Online registration click on the same new page will open. Now here you have the Posts Details Given will. Here you ‘vacancy number’ Of u can see in the. Now you have your post select By Application Form Fill Up. Now the payment please.

Application fees to speak of, so these positions on the application to the general category of the he said the 600 RS will deliver. While the reserve category of the he said the Rs 300 of the application fee pass. RITES job in the firm after he said the 40,000 rupees ranging from 1,40,000 Rs month salary will. While the age range of the Candidates age of 40 years should not be more. Age range calculate 1 February 2020 will be.

Applicants have at least two years of work experience in civil engineering with at least B. E, B. Tech or B. Sc degree should have. Of the applicant graduation at least 60 percent should be. Which reserved category candidates 50% for be.

