Ranveer Singh shares an iconic moment from the film 83 with the World Cup in his hand | now to share the picture which Aaj Tak not to forget the country found | entertainment – news quote

Ranveer Singh (Ranveer Singh) movie by one of the special moments on your social media (Social Media) account have to stock up.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh (Ranveer Singh) of the upcoming movie, ” 83 ” of the critical scene came out. The owner Ranveer Singh film with special moments to social media (Social Media) account must be where she Cricket World Cup 1983 trophy to the eye come. That’s the moment where for the first time Indian Cricket Team World Cup win.

In 1983, Kapil Dev (Kapil Dev) of captains in Team India’s Cricket World Cup (Cricket World Cup 1983) by winning the history has been made. These moments. every country is very special. It was the first time when India Cricket World Cup won. Kapil Dev in the hands of World Cup trophy pic today people feel pride provides. At the same World Cup starts now the movie is ready for occupancy has expired. Ranveer Singh said at that moment, a picture of the stock, which we have above referred. Photo share while Ranveer Singh writing in writing-‘#ThisIs83’. In the picture Ranveer Singh exactly Kapil Dev of her eye coming. Social media on Ranveer these pictures fast enough viral Get. Many people then Ranveer with a picture of Kapil Dev photo stock, they picture to compare they also.

These movie Kabir Khan (Kabir Khan) because Made. In this movie Deepika Padukone (Deepika Padukone), Kapil Dev’s wife Romi (Roman) characters to play you. Also in the movie, Tahir Raj Bhasin (Tahir Raj Bhasin) Sunil Gavaskar (Sunil Gavaskar), ski Salim (Saqib Saleem) Mohinder Amarnath (Mohinder Amarnath) the nature of the game. Also in the movie Hardy Sandhu (Hardy Sandhu), Amy work (my mother Virk), Pankaj Tripathi (Pankaj Tripathi), Boman Irani (Boman Irani), such as an artist also to play an important role in both. Ones movie on April 10 on the big screen is going to be released.