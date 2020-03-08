sachin irfan pathan son funny moments: Sachin Tendulkar wife Irfan Pathan’s son of ‘boxed’, viral-going videos – sachin tendulkar funny moments with irfan pathan son imran

Irfan’s son caught Sachin.

New Delhi



Former Indian fast bowler Irfan Pathan has your oil Instagram account on a video Share done. In place of his son Imran God of cricket called Sachin Tendulkar have fun with looking to do are. Sachin is also in the same vein are visible. Video: Imran Khan Sachin before the boxed looking to do are and then master blaster with your height also the victim are.

Sachin’s reaction the same lives. He standing on the bench Imran from your height measure and then boxed to style in fun with them do. This video shares while Irfan Pathan has written – he doesn’t know what he did… when would be bigger then him will know… This video protest is also tremendous is to get feedback.

Most of the cricket fans by the junior Pathan always happy living is blessed. Some said it great last time told. It is noteworthy that Sachin Tendulkar and Irfan Pathan on Saturday said the road safety awareness to stretch the Mumbai attack stadium held in India legends and the West Indies legends of the middle played the T-20 match took part in was. This is the video that after the match will have been created.

Skipper Virat Kohli then in Gunja Sachin. Sachin Mumbai skipper Virat Kohli in the stadium once again Sachin, Sachin noise when it is the legendary batter on Saturday, bating to landed. Sachin Team India legend has it the combat is also won.

Mumbai skipper Virat Kohli in the stadium, Sachin and Viru of this pair after 9 years on the field together was squeamish. In 2011 World Cup both with bat to were landed. This memorabilia by Mumbai people turned sentimental.



‘God of cricket’ from the famous Sachin also old frown appear and shift to 5th over in Suleiman Ben on three consecutive fours.

Twitter on Sachin and Sehwag fan of the emotional become.





West Indies legends team has 20 overs 8 wickets on the 150 scored. India Legends team, said Sehwag’s unbeaten 74-run inning thanks to the 18.2 overs with 3 wickets blog for the same Target acquired.

Please tell that in this match India in West Indies 7 wickets beat was. India determined to win the 20 overs at 151 runs target was met, with whom India has 10 balance the ball while acquired. India’s victory in Virender Sehwag’s unbeaten 74 runs of significant contribution. Sachin Tendulkar 39 balls, 36 runs scored. Irfan Pathan took the match in a captain Blow, who had Brian Lara was.

