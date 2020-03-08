Saif’s daughter Sara’s pictures on Instagram, why not follow it Kareena? – Kareena Kapoor Khan is following Sara Ali Khan on instagram tmov

Kareena Kapoor Khan for a long time after the end of Instagram on your debut is taken. The post Fan addicts. Kareena your Instagram account the first of the brand to post photos of the neighborhood. Then is the demand that the son of Timur, and then the husband Saif Ali Khan photo share are.

Today is women’s day, today is also Kareena Kapoor, her mother Babita’s a picture of the stock. Social media fan page on the stars to follow to contain. Kareena still from 1.4 million is to track time, they also 16 people to follow in May.

View this post on Instagram Boss. Mom. 𝐖𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐧. Legend. 08.03.2020 Post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on Mar 7, 2020 at 10:32pm PST

Where’s Sarah?

It’s sister Karishma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Ibrahim Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora mature people. In such a situation worrying thing is that Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif’s daughter Sara Ali Khan follow they don’t.

Kareena Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan pretty good friends. Like his after me, kind of weird.

Who holiday you want to go between alabaster? Given a clue.

International Women’s day, the UN mom, Bollywood stars said common message.

Please tell this some time ago Sara Ali Khan, Kareena’s radio chat show, what women want S2 to come to the neighborhood. At the same time also embrace the sight he saw, who compliments he had was enough.