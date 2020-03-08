Sanjay Mishra and Shah Rukh Khan collage: Sanjay Mishra shared touching going to collage, Shah Rukh Khan, wrote an emotional, note – Sanjay Mishra heartfelt note for Shah Rukh Khan, with beautiful collage

Shah Rukh Khan with Sanjay Mishra

Bollywood King Khan Shah Rukh Khan has always been good cinema the product. Now he last Sunday, I mean, on March 6, the release of the movie thrive even Shah Rukh Khan has the product. Hearty Mehta’s direction, culminating in this film has Sanjay Mishra and Deepak Debra they. The movie “thrive’ V’s on the side of the good response received.

Shah Rukh Khan with film debuts

The most interesting thing is Sanjay Mishra Shahrukh Khan with the years 1995 film darling, this is India with the debut did. Now Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Mishra’s movie “Thrive” product. Sanjay Mishra on Saturday said his Twitter handle. Shah Rukh Khan, with a collage of photos shared. Collages in 1995 and 2020 the two images. However, it is written, ” the time changes , no relationship should change.’

The movie is quite a compliment.



Explains that allows ‘managed to film festivals is also quite a compliment is received. Movie Busan International Film Festival New York South Asian Film Festival, Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and the Shanghai International Film Festival has gained. In the movie Mallika in the charter artists of the struggle W i have.