Sehwag’s Explosive Innings, West Indies Lost By Seven Wickets

Skipper Virat Kohli in the stadium on Saturday were played on road safety the World Series in the very first match in India with legends by the West Indies legends of the seven wickets to beat. In this match Sehwag unbeaten 74 runs scored. Ago play the West Indies team by 8 wickets at the loss of 150 were scored.

Ago play Chanderpaul with the help of winds has created 150

The first play the West Indies team by Chanderpaul’s half-century with the help of 150 runs to score pitched. Chanderpaul also 61 on the run, Munaf Patel ball catches on the Give sitting. While captain Brian Lara also merely 17 runs made Irfan Pathan on the ball of the stump the acronym sat. The initial batter Ganga also has 32 runs of made great contributions. In 20 overs 8 wickets blog ends team 150 runs could. ज़हीर Khan Ganga and Jacob The Bold did, too.

Sehwag’s Stormy innings easily won the India

As soon as the attack in the stadium, Sachin and Viru pair of opening looked to be so by the audience welcome them, let them cheer done by. Captain Sachin Tendulkar’s sharp introduction, while 29 balls on the 36 scored. Sachin Ben ball behind the wicket catches have become victims. While Sehwag had the whole match in the true, the Stormy innings. After Sehwag unbeaten and 74 runs scored. He had a brilliant 11 fours. Mo. Kaif and Yuvraj Singh respectively 14 and scored 10. Ends from the side of the hopper by 2 and ban by 1 wicket taken

Let me tell you that in this match toss, Indian won by was and the fielding was decided. Already said Man of the match titles of Virender Sehwag of the name. While the people on the boundary line near the Zaheer Khan of a hand was taken from the catches quite liked. Zaheer catches from Powell out of the ground were.

Read here

If the T-20 World Cup finals also cancel, so then how will the winner decide?

PM Modi’s cricket team wishes the, said – a better finals might not be