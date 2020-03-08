New Delhi: Indian team player Shefali Verma, match begin on the same a world record made. Shefali Verma in Melbourne are Women’s T-20 World Cup Final in the first ball fine already the world’s youngest player record of being made. Shefali Verma the age of 16 years and 40 days. Shefali this record of both female and male cricket is in.

Shefali age of 16 years and 40 days. He is the most younger players who World Cup finals in are. Shefali before it’s record West Indies player Shaquana Quintyne was the name of the. 2013 one-day World Cup final match in their age 17 years and 45 days was. After the third Pakistan player come. The 2009 T-20 World Cup against Australia in the play that Pakistani per Mo. Amir’s age 17 years and 69 days was.

This is the lowest age that the player

16 years 40d Shafali Verma (IND), Women’s T20I, 2020

17 years 45d Shaquana Quintyne (WI), Women’s ODI, 2013

17 years 69d Mohammad Amir (PAK), Men’s T20I, 2009

18 years 15d Hayley Matthews (WI), Women’s T20I, 2016

Shefali Varma, India and Australia against the final match in memory of Montana with the opening unfolds. Let me tell you that the group stage against Shefali Verma Megan’s tremendous experience it was. Due to the finals in their combat don’t want to. Will now see that when Shefali bating can be so made of bowling on what he’s rocking shows. While the full country in the Indian team for the women’s Day Cup from coming home with hoping. PM Modi also tweeted about it.

Please tell that Indian team, World Cup during the fantastic form is in. India’s World Cup so far in a single match never missed the IS. Group stage in spectacular display to the advantage of India to reach the final in got. India and England semi-final between combat because of the rain cancellation was to be. League rounds in the much points based on India in the final found a place, while the England team crashed out.