siddharth shukla shehnaaz age of marriage: Big Boss 13 winner siddharth shukla opens about his feelings toward shehnaaz age

By
Naved Ahmad
-
0


Web title:

Bigg Boss 13 winner siddharth shukla opens about his feelings toward shehnaaz age

(Hindi news from Navbharat Times , until Network)

1/6

Syd likes disturbed Shahnaz age so now Siddharth Shukla also described the heart of the matter.

Syd likes disturbed Shahnaz age so now Siddharth Shukla also described the heart of the matter.

The big boss of 13 contestants and only wicket-taking bowler Siddharth Shukla’s controversial season, the highest in Shahnaz age characteristics. She loved them too. Recently, in an exclusive interview during is the heart of your matter.

2/6

Shahnaz they Siddhartha’s love was arrested.

Shahnaz they Siddhartha's love was arrested.

Siddharth Shukla and father of Katrina Shahnaz age of” Big Boss 13 and the most loved. Recently, Shahnaz has live video by “, I told them that Siddharth Shukla love, he took it even bothers you.

3/6

Shahnaz this was spoken of by Siddhartha

Shahnaz this was spoken of by Siddhartha

While TimesofIndia.com gave an interview during Siddhartha Shukla said that he smiled so much for someone, will not be tolerated. It was also because he was also kind of fun to do. Siddhartha explains that they always laugh-joke-live.

4/6

Like Shahnaz with

Like Shahnaz with

Siddhartha said, ” he’s my relaxation of the means was. He took me mentally kind of relax is located. It’s me you love.’

5/6

Shahnaz of those things like

Shahnaz of those things like

The Big Boss in the house, no matter how the fight should be but Siddhartha Shukla and Shahnaz age no different were to occur. Siddhartha from. When I asked them about Shahnaz’s your favorite thing to do? He answered me, he i Games zone to make the net. We game of politics and not on other things.’

6/6

Baby like Shahnaz

Baby like Shahnaz

Siddhartha pointed out that they are here and here, of things to do, the future of things. Shahnaz small things to enjoy, I have. Them just by talking too can be happy. Them to do so-see was fun. He’s a sweetheart like you.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here