Taapsee Pannu’s slap 9 days ago so, the story is punchy on collection – Taapsee pannu thappad box office collection Day 9 anubhav sinha tmov

Taapsee Pannu the film is a slap to earn at the box office consistently continues. The first week a good business. take a few more weeks of your stats and increase your efforts in English. The visitors evaluated the impact of the film on the performance of the it get. ‘Slap’ on Saturday, said the best collection is performed.

On Saturday, the film profits of 85 percent must see. Reports say the film said Saturday 1.65 million earned. From this point of view, the film’s total collection 9 days 23.50 crore payment. The film’s low wages because it’s very limited screens release on was. A movie directly in front of a tiger, burning the rebels 3 from running.

Angrezi medium trailer: Irrfan shared the video, an emotional Will 1 minutes, 19 seconds.

Bigg Boss: giant answer the question, said the two – I don’t read, Don’t meet ever.

Some time ago the same trade analyst Taran ideal noted corona virus due to the film’s profits will have a negative effect. Movies make it to be able to have. High hopes to be feasible was that of the Tiger movie Rebel 3 opening day more than 25 million of profit, but the movie just 17.50 crore share in the profits as possible.

Curtains in the back they Irrfan Khan

The upcoming movie of Irrfan Khan Kareena Kapoor Khan’s English medium theaters is going to be released. The film took the audience between the ringing stays. After the disease once again Irrfan Khan in front of the audience eye to come.