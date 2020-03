Tennis: Ankita Raina, Sania Mirza leads the way as India reach first ever Fed Cup playoff | cricket defeat of sad if you read these news, where India’s women team created history

Dubai: India Indonesia 2-1 have first Fed Cup (Fed Cup) of playoff in place is. India in the playoff in delivering Ankita Raina (Ankita Raina) plays a vital role in. He singles than in all state to have India’s success administered. Ankita’s Sania Mirza (Sania Mirza) while playing with doubles the combat was won.

Indonesia against India (India) the beginning of the good is no more. India the first singles against suffered defeat. Rate Bhosle (Rutuja Bhosale) to track Madeline Nugroho against singles than in the 3-6, 6-0, 3-6 defeat suffered.

Also read: IPL 2020: Maharashtra minister of Congress – the forward pass may IPL

0-1 trailed by Indian team Ankita Raina has equalled administered. He second singles against all state 6-3 6-3 win. After it doubles the combat happened. In India’s Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina Aishwarya starts shooting. Both of these all state and track Madeline Nugroho pair of beating India the playoff tickets could put.

Also read: Women’s T20 WC: Australia 5th time champion, in the finals flops occurred in the Indian team

India’s group stage, the beginning of China against the necklace was from but since he had four consecutive match-winning playoff ticket contradictions. Indian team in the group ranked second. His face Latvia or from the Netherlands can be. Playoff against Held in April won.

This match sometime after the ICC Women T20 World Cup final was played. This is against the Indian team, also squeamish. However, her host Australia the hands of The suffered defeat. Indian team for the first time in the final the was. This is due to its fans, the win was expected. But the four-time champion Australia team in front of the Indian challenge not long tick pie. Australia vs India by beating the fifth time won the world title.