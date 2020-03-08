The election of Miss 1936. Closed face was the Norm

The election of Miss World-it is the oldest official competition, in which the evaluation is exposed-that is the beauty of women from all over the world. The first edition took place in 1951, but earlier the ladies were the subject of the assessment in the less prestigious competitions.

Over the years, the rules of the competition. Have new categories and girls were able to boast to the elections, in addition to the beauty of their talents. All of this worked, however, enough on the visible level. The recent changes that actually made a whole new direction for this type of competitions were in Germany. The title of the most beautiful, the 35-year-old mother, the professionally developed, directed Vintage clothing store received.

Beautiful 35-year-old mother of Miss Germany. Changes in competing age is a new step in the direction of women

Changes, such as: demolition of appearance in bathing suits, the adjustment of the age limit (currently, in the contest of Miss Germany women aged 18 to 39 years) and the composition of the Jury can participate (this year, women for women) review – it is a good step, the positive forecasts for the future.

Not always, however, elections in which the appearance of the women evaluated saw so gradually. A few decades ago, large-scale competitions, for which the assessment was subject to were a certain part of the female body. In 1936, in Cliftonville, England a competition for the “best legs”.

During the following elections, women занавешивали Person in order to avoid bias and gains due to the facial features and the beauty of the girl.

In the ‘ 30s. 40. Data transmission the feet of the woman, and the Organisation of such competitions was becoming more and more acceptable in society. It is interesting to note that the judges were very often and the local police. So the faces of the women were blind, not only because of the beauty of the Candidates, but also to reduce bias, because the cops could be familiar with кандидатками. Only the feet were, in terms of time is one of the symbols of the objectification of women and bring their values only for the shape and length of a body part.