Entertainment Desk Updated Sun, 08 Mar 2020 08:22 AM IST

The Kapil Sharma Show’ Saturday broadcast episodes was very special. Almost 33 years after Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana’ the stars of the show arrived. During this period, Arun Govil, Deepika time and Sunil to Harry by the old memories with the audience shared. These three stars also disclose that what kind of Ramanand Sagar gave them the serial for the players was to do.