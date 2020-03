Mind mouthful in 2007 by his first medal was won.

Mind mouthful (Man Kaur) by 2017 at 101 years of age in the World Masters Games in the title also was won.

News18 Hindi on Hindi News to read the US YouTube, Facebook and Twitter Follow it on. See the other game attached to the latest reports.

First published: March 8, 2020, 6:37 AM IST