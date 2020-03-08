Where women T20 World Cup finals, there is the corona of the 11 patient

The Australian Prime Minister responding to Modi tweeted- ‘Morrison! T20 World Cup final India and Australia teams, it can be nothing. Both the teams wishes and women’s Day greetings. The best team wins it. Blue Mountain, like the MCG tomorrow Blue will!

G’day @ScottMorrisonMP!

It doesn’t get bigger than the India vs Australia Final in the Women’s @T20WorldCup tomorrow.

Best wishes to both @BCCIWomen and @AusWomenCricket and greetings on Women’s Day.

May the best team win. Like the Blue Mountains, MCG will also be Blue tomorrow! https://t.co/CRElLibcSg

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 7, 2020