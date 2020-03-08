Women T-20 World Cup final: India face Australia – india vs australia final match on 8th march icc womens t20 world cup tspo

By
Rahul Sharma
-
0


Women T-20 World Cup 2020 final combat with India and four-time world champion Australia will be among the. This Australian combat Sunday 8 March at the Melbourne Cricket Ground will be played.

Australia’s rain-interrupted second semi-final match in the betting twinks South Africa 5 runs from the (DLS) outperform the gave and the sixth time the T-20 World Cup finals place.

The other semi-final in South Africa by winning the toss, Australia to bat first invitation was given, after which the host team has 20 overs by 5 wickets at the loss of 134 scored.

Rain interfered after South Africa to conquer the 13 overs in 98 runs the largest ICT event Target got. The answer in South Africa the team of 13 overs, 5 wickets at 92 runs and Australia reached the final.

Before India without match played only in the final place has already made. India and England between the first semi-final match of the rain the visit was climbing. ICC semi-finals and finals for no reserve-De into put.

This is why India directly reached the final, because he had his group all of the match-winning points in the table on top of the living glory was achieved.

