Women T20 World Cup final incident, on the head ball seemingly after the Indian player came to the affair-Taniya Bhatia retired hurt after bowl hits her helmet in icc womens t20 world cup final | sports – News quote

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: against Australia in the final match India start getting worse and after one batter the injury was not

ICC Women T20 World Cup (ICC Womens T20 World Cup) finals match against Australia in India’s bowling so poor only but his batters also expectations according to the performance didn’t. India’s first three overs only three wickets lost, given and his one-batter affair also come. Incident Tania Bhatia with which genossen on the ball of the injured become. The second over of the third ball on Tania Bhatia, sweep the ball tried to but the ball has extra bounce and the ball directly on his helmet, going.

Retired hurt Tania

Tania Bhatia (Taniya Bhatia) on the helmet of the ball taken to them after the affair has come. Immediately the Indian team go on the field I and Tania from his drops asked. Tania had dizziness and pain in the neck of the complaint described, after which he retired hurt to be decided. In their place a Ghosh iPhone. Same with the T20 World Cup finals in the first Canton substitute player became.

India’s poor battingT20 World Cup final (ICC Womens T20 World Cup) Australia in India by 185 runs target given which was the answer her in the beginning endlessly getting worse. Powerplay only in the Indian team by 4 wickets lost. Shefali merely 2 runs by making out happened. Montana 11, captain Harmanpreet Kaur 4 runs updates. Jemima Rodriguez said the account is not opened. Indian team has the first 6 overs only in 32 runs on four wickets lost.

Extremely poor bowling

India’s difficulties first of his bowlers and fielders by the magnification. First and fourth over Shefali Varma, Rajeshwari Gaekwad had the Australian opener Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney catches of the seepage, which loss the team India to incur The had. Alyssa Healy had a mere 39 balls, 75 runs patting casts and Mooney had 54 balls, 78 runs of the innings. Both these players took the first wicket for 70 balls in a 115-run add casts and Australia has 20 overs by 4 wickets on 184 runs of Score highlights. So score big pressure on the Indian Premier League not afford to could and the final match in the entire batting unit collapsed.T20 World Cup finals: Alyssa Healy has broken hearty Pandya of world record

Women T20 World Cup final Shefali Verma has given final defeat big mistake!