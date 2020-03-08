Women T20 World Cup Final IND vs AUS Alyssa Healy Smashes 5 Sixes, Video Goes Viral

Women T20 World Cup Final: ICC Women T20 World Cup for the first time become the champion of the India (Ind W Vs Aus W Final) the dream could not be completed. In Melbourne, India and Australia (IND vs AUS) between the T-20 World Cup final combat played. In the final match Indian team to Australia the hands of the 85-run defeat suffered. Mitchell stark (Mitchell Starc) of wife Alyssa Healy (Alyssa Healy) by 75 runs brilliant innings. 39 on the ball he 7 fours and 5 sixes roots. He happened to Beth Mooney (unbeaten 78 runs, 54 balls, 10 fours) with a 115-run partnership between in 20 overs 4 wickets absorb 184 run of huge scores made.

Alyssa Healy has the crest Pandey balls on three consecutive check roots and Rajeshwari Gaekwad of balls on two consecutive sixes roots. Their outfit seeing Indian bowler also surprised tagged. Wife Elisa and Australia to support Australia’s fast bowler Mitchell Starc in the stadium came.

See Video:

Comments

India to win in front of 185 runs target which was pressure in the team’s batting completely shattered. Over 16 years in the opener Shefali Verma (2) out to be tagged. It is also the wicket continuation of the constant continued. Jemima Rodriguez, memory Montana and hence mouthful like star batsmen cheaply out of the Indian team’s defeat almost fixed was. The final day of the Indian team completely colourless eye eye and 19.1 overs 99 runs by making the pile has grown.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s birthday (8 March) the day of the team tournament runner-up in staying the same satisfaction had to stay. By the way in the finals, the Indian team losing of course but in the tournament with their stellar performance he impressed everyone. Group the matches by the team in all their matches live. In the finals, despite the defeat, the tournament for the performance of the team certainly appreciated is entitled.