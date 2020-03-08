Image copyright

Getty Images

Eight March i.e. International Women’s day on the Indian Women Cricket Team T-20 World Cup final over host Australian team is confronting with is going.

Including India world throughout the ideas on this match, but Taj Nagari in Agra distinguishing the excitement is because this city of two-player in this match his skills are performing.

In Agra Cantt area of the are colony, this match in view of the strenuous preparations are.

The whole colony in a park in Big C on the screen match the look of the is preparing. The corresponding colony in the Women Cricket rful player Deepti Sharma is the home of.

Deepti Sharma Big Brother and their coach Sumit Sharma says that the colony ones with all these gears and all in my head just the same thing that operates this time these are the World Cup India only have come.

While Idgah colony, even in the blatant enthusiasm.

Agra in an atmosphere of excitement

Here so they also eight march to this match excited to see, which are usually not cricket there.

Image copyright

Samiratmaj Mishra/BBC Image caption

Deepti Sharma with his family





One such as Ramnath says that the match just so see because of their neighborhood in the same dwelling Poonam Yadav this game are.

Poonam Yadav T 20 World Cup India’s first match in Australia against strenuous while performing four wickets to were while Deepti Sharma fantastic 49 runs of the innings was.

Deepti Sharma the father of the God Sharma railway in the do the job and were now retired.

Home play cricket in the no atmosphere was not but when the elder son Sumit Sharma take cricket play began and then the national tournaments to select them thought to be of the house so small children also Cricket towards the passion grew.

Image copyright

Samiratmaj Mishra/BBC Image caption

Deepti Sharma family





With the result that their daughter Deepti Sharma today not only the National part of the team rather the team win very often in their important role Lives.

The BBC interviewed by Sumeet Sharma says, “glistening me cricket was eyeing her so good think was. Then he Me in the stadium with the move of stubbornness to me. When eight years old was then the first time I let him practice during the stadium was to take. After several times with me and then see there he own play and I as his coach became. First I was but now own the academy runs am which many kids cricket training am giving you.”

Agra in the same Tomcat cause of the native God Sharma of thyself cricket was not interested in but when children he towards it diligently viewed so always be encouraged.

Scott explains, “in a cricket environment was not for girls anyway so the atmosphere of the game in small towns, not Lives. But seeing me when glistening in cricket ranging increased interest so the father-in-law gave him noticeably encouraged me and even to teach him,”he said.

Poonam’s father for the emotional moment

T-20 World Cup first match in India’s win in the play a role and ‘Player of the match’ ranked Poonam Yadav of Recent also more or less remained exactly the same was as the that glistening of.

In the army are says the father of the girl to teach-like so wanted to but her cricketer making of wishing them never was.

Even the family liked Poonam the Cricket Play Stop also tried but her passion and informed them ahead of the bend had.

Image copyright

Samiratmaj Mishra/BBC Image caption

Poonam Yadav of the family celebrating





Daughter’s stubbornness ahead of their defeat on the Army retired Subedar Major Raghubir Yadav is proud to.

From the BBC in conversation Raghubir Yadav explains, “eight years of age in Indian cricket to play stadium go of stubbornness was. Her stadium began to send people taunt engaged that daughter is getting big. I also people of things to come and his stadium go off of. Then one day says their coach held Black ranging coming home has been. The coach explained that you are incorrect you are. In the game girls going forward and the Home-Family-Society in addition to country, even the name of the Illuminate are. Then I play the whole freely gave.”

Old things to remember by Raghubir Yadav have become emotional and says that if at that time I India play would have stopped for me so these are how big a crime would I not think I can.

Raghubir Yadav says, “from childhood her boys to be like and play like it was. In the beginning He basketball plays but was at length to be let go of in this game, her ticket was getting. At that time Indian team in India and held Diwakar game were. Seeing them Poonam also felt that she also in this game something good can.”

Raghubir Yadav is hoping that the Indian team playing in all daughters your best performance from the World Cup site and the name of the country illuminate unfolds.

Poonam home of the World Cup with his performance noticeably happy and final them also in the similar performance is expected.

Image copyright

Samiratmaj Mishra/BBC Image caption

Poonam with his father





‘Who taunts the other were, they now are congratulating‘

Poonam’s mother Munni Devi also final match ranging deal excited.

She says, “when even on TV, his match comes, I leave all the work to match only perceive am. Her play on the people who taunts he were, now win the match on the first wish come. I so all the mother-the father would want to say that I am daughters on his mind-to read and play freely, then sure good unfolds. Poonam and glistening like girls less features and in small towns staying so forth can be the country of every girl could do this is.”

Poonam Yadav U-19 team’s captain any longer you are done. The year 2013 in Bangladesh against it in the T-20 international match he started his career.

Image copyright

Samiratmaj Mishra/BBC Image caption

Poonam Yadav, president over with





Careers the first ODI match only in India by 15 runs by giving up 3 wickets for were.

Indian women’s team in terms of the South African team CM final defeat in the team will be.

CM final in Australia by Duckworth Luis rule South Africa in the five-run drubbing was given while England without CM final match played the same final in place.

Match it in the rain washed away and was in Group A, the first number due to be on India in the final in reached.

Also read:

T-20 World Cup: final in what is amazing unfolds India of these girls

Women T20 World Cup: India how will win this

Women players about the Indian What do you think?

(BBC Hindi Android app for you Click here Can. You US Facebook, Twitter, Instagram And YouTube On Follow also can.)