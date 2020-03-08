Women’s cricket: saree peeing the bat home then, having won the

Image copyright

Mitali raj/insta

You wear saree women to be seen. You play cricket women also be seen.

But sari clothed a woman playing cricket today is probably the first time will see.

Indeed Indian women cricket team’s former captain having won the his Instagram a video on the stock has.

In which Cricket Ground heart of sari wearing look. Their dot on the forehead is. Feet in sports shoes and the hands in the bat is.

This bat rolling the dice she server six languages are.

Nine million more view

With this video having won the caption is written, “every saree very few says, you even more. You are never too fit not to be says, these you look different teaches. Let this International Women’s day on a precious thing, beginning. This women’s day, from your terms on live start.”

Having won the of this video now up to nine million more times has been looked at. Having won this video of people has many kind of feedback is given.

Many people liked them motivation to told by so many ground wear saree in because of their criticism.

Dynamic name of the Instagram user wrote, “You ladies are fearless to become the inspiration to tend to.”

Sagar Pandey wrote, “saree and bindi perfect.”

Image copyright

Mitali raj/FB

On social media responses

Here, said, “You are role models. In the game you have the big contribution done.”

Anika writes, “and you countless people are inspiration. One of which I also am.”

Pin Mohanty name of the user wrote, “Let us you are very proud of having won the. These videos thousands of Phek payment of a slap in the face, which is our free country of the umbrella under Western culture to prefer.”

Are Rand wrote, “Indian women. The Indian tradition. You have your traditional look is to see is. Bharat Mata ki Jai.”

The remaining Narayan says, “think, if the Indian women cricket team of dress code that to be so.”

Image copyright

Mitali raj /FB

Message on the question

While some people liked having won this message on the question are taken.

Kiran lonely name, a user wrote, “So what pants and T-shirt clothed game are, that women are not? What you want are all that sari played in? What you are saying?”

Another comment he wrote, “These are a hybrid saree is. Real saree peeing Cricket Play. If not playing the same thing, so cricket humiliation don’t.”

Extempore the name of the user wrote, “Ma’am next match saree in play.” With that he went up emoji also made.

Image copyright

Getty Images

Women cricket team

Having won by this video through the women’s day on a special message if given the same.

As well as the T20 World Cup finals in Australia’s team from the crowd getting women cricket team is also encouraged.

He said, “show the world that we can. Team India let the trophy home to bring.”

Although this than in the Australian women’s cricket team the Indian women’s team to 85 runs India T20 World Cup win has taken.

(BBC Hindi Android app for you here Click Can. You US Facebook, Twitter, Instagram And YouTube On Follow also can.)