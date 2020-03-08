Womens T20 WC for the final: PM Modi, special style given in the Indian team best wishes | Womens T20 Wrold Cup: Modi, Aus PM tweet ahead of final match between India vs Australia

New Delhi: International Women’s day on the sidelines of the cricket in a vital combat is going to be. This day Women T20 World Cup (Womens T20 Wrold Cup)) Finals against India and Australia-important role of combat to be. So while sports fans around the world eyes are on this match is on. It Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Narendra Modi) And the Australian PM Scott MORE (Scott Morrison) also your you to not put off as you are.

PM Modi and Australian pa more the final before their team is congratulated. The Melbourne Cricket Ground on game to this match in India face Australia will. India’s first women T-20 World Cup finals in November.

Also read: Womens T20 WC for the final: Australia has created the plan, Shefali intended to prevent the

More liked, tweeted, wrote, “O Narendra Modi.. in yesterday’s women’s T-20 World Cup finals in India and Australia of each other in front of you. In the MCG crowd of onlookers in front of the two best teams plan and a best match will be.”

Hey @iamsrk – Australia v India in the final of the Women’s @T20WorldCup in Melbourne tomorrow. Two great teams in front of a mega crowd at the MCG. It’s going to be a big night and the superb match! And Australia all the way. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) March 7, 2020

Modi tweets to retweet and wrote, “between India and Australia the women’s World Cup Final better than some and may not be. On women’s day both teams the best of luck. The best team won. Blue sky, like the MCG also will be blue.”

G’day @ScottMorrisonMP! It doesn’t get bigger than the India vs Australia Final in the Women’s @T20WorldCup tomorrow. Best wishes to both @BCCIWomen and @AusWomenCricket and greetings on Women’s Day. May the best team win. Like the Blue Mountains, MCG will also be Blue tomorrow! https://t.co/CRElLibcSg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 7, 2020

For this match tickets, record sales have occurred. In this tournament India and Australia both teams in the same group in the neighborhood. The tournament’s very first match in India Australia defeated the was. It has since also India has the tournament in a single match never missed the IS.

Where in the semi-final between India and England match in the rain was washed off. While rain interrupted the second semi-final Australia vs South Africa, checkmate was given.

(Input IANS)