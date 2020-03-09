Aakash Chopra shuts down Pakistan fan who mocked Indian women team after T20 World Cup final loss

New Delhi. Aakash Chopra shuts down Pakistan Fan: India on Sunday in Melbourne Australia the hands of the women Twenty20 World Cup finals in humiliating defeat suffered. Australia’s 4-wicket on 184 runs in reply to India’s first innings 19.1 overs 99 runs played at Rajiv Gandhi. Aakash Chopra, including many former cricketers said on this necklace Indian women team’s morale use of. Meanwhile a Pakistani fan, this defeat India on the make fun of of trying so Aakash Chopra’s speaks of her closed.

India’s T20 World Cup first match in Australia 17 Australia was. Australia in the final by winning the toss to bat first decided to. Openers Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney to the beginning of the shift in life met and he after it Partnership partnership team the solid start was administered. Healy has 39 balls, 7 fours and 5 sixes from 75 and Mooney has 54 balls in an unbeaten 78 scored. 185 runs target chasing India the beginning of the extremely poor and his no major batter tick not found. India in the final 85 runs from the big defeat suffered.

India lost only one game in the tournament. So did Australia. Both teams lost to each other. India beat Aus in the tournament opener. Australia beat India in the finals. Such is life…. #WT20WC #AusvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 8, 2020

Also despite the defeat, former cricketers by the Indian women’s team to lift the spirits use of. The cricketer-commentator made Aakash Chopra has tweeted – India in the tournament, lost a match and Australia also. Both teams from each other him. India has the World Cup in the first match Australia beat. Australia the final of the tournament in India beat. Life such as walks.

How many knockouts did your team play since that final? Men and Women included. Jinke ghar sheeshe ke hote hain voh light jala ke kapde nahin badalte, dost 🙏 https://t.co/xUiL4hIePP — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 8, 2020

This on a Pakistani fan in India on the commission for women, the 2017 Champions Trophy added. That fan wrote- ‘as it happens, the trophy was in.’ Sky says that ‘ this Pakistani fan to the precipice in reply wrote- ‘the Pakistani team by 2017 Champions Trophy after how many of the knockout matches are played? Male and female team overall. Whose house glass are of that light by not changing clothing, friend.’ This is a response from that Pakistani fan speaks of the cock.

It is noteworthy that in England, the 2017 Champions Trophy, Team India has its first match to Pakistan in 124 runs from was defeated. Subsequently Pakistan in the final India to 180 runs by beating the title was achieved.

Posted By: Kiran K Waikar