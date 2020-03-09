Ananya’s part of their childhood photos, Suhana recognition difficult Ananya Pandey shares photos from the past on the International Women’s day tmov

International Women’s day on ordinary, ranging from special ones by women, ranging from a special post in stock manufactured. Ananya Pandey on the sidelines of your life’s most special of women these days dedicated did. He’s selling in your childhood images of the stock which Ananya kind of cute and shows to come. The special thing is that These Photos Ananya best friends one Kapoor and Suhana Khan can also be seen.

Ananya said on this Instagram post, written in those in my life these women whose presence I always have to remind you how brave, generous and kind continue to remain. Happy women’s day to all amazing women. Pictures Suhana Khan unconscious strong enough is the same Suhana, Ananya see the camphor in addition to the three best friends of coin. even in the pictures you can see.

View this post on Instagram Here’s to the ladies in my life whose presence is a constant reminder to be brave, kind and humble ❤ to #HappyWomensDay to all the beautiful ladies 🥰 Post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on Mar 8, 2020 at 12:48am PST

Vijay Devarakonda with work for the first time they Ananya

Employees of Ananya Arjun Reddy star Vijay Devarakonda with the conveyor discussions ongoing. How long ago Ananya and victory at midnight on a bike is also eye came. This movie name the warrior, that movie is from Ananya and Vijay is quite excited.

In addition to Ananya empty film Yellow Ishaan Khattar with a desire to see. How long ago the movie first look was released in which the two stars tremendous chemistry eye coming. Directing the film Maqbool Khan they. Reports say the movie shooting of September 11th has already started. Movie release date June 12, 2020 is constant.