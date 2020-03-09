Baaghi 3 box office collection Day 3: Tiger Shroff film shows good growth on Sunday.

Baaghi 3 box office collection Day 3: Corona virus, and the board of tests between the released Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor’s film” Rebel 3 ” by the end of the first week of perseverance earned. The film won in three days. 50 crore figure of the cross was taken. Ahmed Khan of directing, culminating in the film’s reviewers Review enough, but the audience for this movie is a lot of choice is coming.

Film trade analyst Tarn model according to rebel 3 until Sunday 20.30 crore less business is done. Before the movie on Friday, 17.50 crore business was closed, and Saturday 16.03 crore traded. It’s kind of a movie this weekend at 53.83 crore less business tax.