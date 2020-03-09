Baaghi 3 box office collection Day 3, Tiger Shroff movie not effected by Coronavirus and cross 50 Cr line.

New Delhi, gene. Baaghi 3 box office collection Day 3: Registers the corona virus the effect of Don’t see. Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh starrer by the movie “Rebel 3′ end, now a single screen, from the below metro cities has arrived. Friday released movie on the weekend is quite spectacular. Saturday collection in the fall on the first day after the movie comes back. This return because of the end of the first week of the ” rebels 3 a collection of 50 crores crossed.

Film critic and trade expert Taran ideal, according to the film, said on Sunday the return of. Friday, 17.50 crore of collection be. Then, on Saturday, closer to 8 percent witnessed a decrease in the film doesn’t 16.03 crore of business. There, on a Sunday back in ‘rebel 3 to’ 20.30 crore of business. However, the film’s total collections increased to 53.83 million came.

#Baaghi3 Warriors mixed reports + #CoronaVirus Intimidate + inspection time, still fares well mass pockets excellent, Metro to grow on Day 3 the third #TigerShroff Film to cross ₹ 50 cr in *opening this week*… Fri 17.50 cr, Sat 16.03 cr, Sun 20.30 cr. Total: ₹ 53.83 cr. India biz. — Taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh)

March 9, 2020

Tiger Shroff is the third big movie.

Tiger Shroff is the third largest at the end of the first week of the film. Years. 2019 experience in ‘war’ by the end of the first week 166.25 million of the collection was to do. However,this weekend five of the day. The “rebel 2′ 73.10 crore weekend collections was found. There, now the rebels 3 to’ 53.83 crore this week doing business.

Holly gets the advantage.

Holly because of Tiger’s film “rebels 3′ of the weekend would be bigger. Holidays to take advantage of the movie that will find. There, at the moment any other film of distinction, not to eliminate, he gets. Mord 3′ Turkey in 4400 screens on the release was. Its advantage also movie to find. One on the movie screen in front of a particular collision is not. The multiplex on “the rebels 3 to Taapsee Pannu’s film ‘slap’ from the bump he gets.

Now see the first couple of weeks, Tiger Shroff’s action and what amazing shows and take a few the collection.

Posted by: Rajat Singh

