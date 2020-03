Entertainment table, Amar Ujala, updated Sun, 08 Mar 2020 06:54 PM IST

Taapsee Pannu the film is a slap last month in February the release was. This film the film critics from the side of review, have been answered. The reaction of the audience on this film began positive. But the rebels 3″ director Ahmed Khan in this film a particular subject, how well he felt. Is this weird idea, the movie is told, which the UN responded to them.