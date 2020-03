Bangladesh: more Murtaza’s captaincy in, the opener, got the ODI command | Tamim Iqbal replaces Mashrafe Mashrafe as Bangladesh ODI captain

Dhaka: Bangladesh cricket is now the new shift is toward. Team speedster more Mortaza (Mashrafe Mortaza) captained the era now ended. Bangladesh Cricket Board (Bangladesh Cricket Board) Sunday said the team’s opener Tamim Iqbal (Tamim Iqbal), the ODI team’s new captain is created. In addition the board has its new central contract also announced in which Murtaza and Talent Search Programme Al Hassan is not the name of.

More by the same week, the Bangladesh ODI team’s captaincy has left. He recently in Zimbabwe occurred against a three-match ODI series last time in the semi-final was. Bangladesh Cricket Board President Nazmul Hasan said at the press conference announcement said, “the board’s unanimous by Tamim Iqbal to the new ODI captain is chosen.”

Also read: India-Pak of 1996 of the memorable match when Jadeja fiercely was of the Ballers said

Hassan said, “We first thought that the first a short time for the captain to appoint next year after the new captain to be made but in the end we decided that the NDA long only captained suitable for won.”

Tamim’s appointment from now Bangladesh cricket in all three formats of the different captain have become. T20 in Mahmadullah Riyadh are the captain then Test Mominul Haque are the captain.

Meanwhile Mortaza and all-rounder Talent Search Programme Al Hasan, the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s new contract from the list have been out. BCB’s national pay-roll in 16 players involved, while of these, only seven in the test and ODI-T20 of the contract is included. This is contract until December 31 will end.

Talent Search Programme Al-Hassan at this time the two-year ICC ban withstood are. Because of this contract are made out of. Their ban on October 29, 2020 is going to end. Besides iron Kayes, Abu hide Ronnie, Syed called Ahmed, Rubel Hussain, Shamshad Islam too old out of the contract have become.