- Big Boss 13 competitors of the Re-Union party, not to soak Siddhartha-Shahnaz until today.
- Again gathered “the Big Boss 13′ of the candidates, the philosopher of Los Angeles, including all fiercely fun-Amar Ujala
- Touchstone-Los Angeles, ranging from Arti-Shefali did a lot of dancing, Big Boss-13 party not to soak Siddharth Shukla-final Times Network Hindi
- Under one roof, then gathered the ‘Big Boss 13’ of the contestants, late at night in Oz for a reason, Shefali Jariwala has stock pictures of Indian life in Hindi
- “The Big Boss 13 there as soon as she felt the hand of a big chance, Ekta Kapoor show unfolds at the entrance! Amar Ujala
- Google News on the news see