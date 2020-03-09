CBSE Board Re-Exam Dates 2020: the Board released the re-exam schedule for cancelled exams in Delhi, Check details here – CBSE Board Exams 2020: the cancellation occurred, the board of examinations in the context CBSE has issued urgent notice, see the exam new dates

CBSE Board Re-Exam Dates 2020: Last month North Delhi in January violence let go of CBSE board exams of the court order of Go was deferred were. By the board in this regard, the urgent notice issued to students March/April held at going to be the dates of the examinations of the information given. Violence in affected areas, set exam centres, the students of the examinations had them, even now the new dates on the test to get the chance.

The board has issued a notice in the new exam schedule is also released. By the board issued the notice, according to the examinations on March 31, and 01, 04, 07 and 08 April will be conducted. New exam dates complete information of the candidate here.

It exams 29 February-02 March between the cancellation were. During this state extends into the violence in the wake of the board’s examination decision to postpone was taken. Now the exam dates decided on by the board this notice is released. These examinations they all candidates involved will be able to which the violence affected areas to stay in the reason or these areas in the exam center falling because of the exam did not give.

