Corona and Yes Bank Crisis: Six of top-10 temples lose Rs 95,432 cr in m-cap RILiance takes biggest hit – Yes Bank crisis: the top ten from the 6 companies of the market capitalization 95,432 crore deduct, reliance the most damage

Corona and Yes Bank Crisis: Corona virus and Yes Bank effect of the crisis on the market also is to get. The country’s top 10 companies, 6 of the market capitalisation (m-cap) 95,432.26 crore has dampened. This figure ended the week (March 6) is. This allows Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank to most is the loss. During the past week, BSE Sensex in 720.67 points, a decline of just got was.

This Friday Yes Bank the crisis and the Coronavirus outbreak among the Sensex 894 points dropped. Corona virus, go of global recession is to be feared. Reliance of market capitalization 37,144 million bucks to 8,05,11.66 crore. It’s the other 10 companies is much higher than.

Talk to HDFC Bank so this map 23,435 crore to 6,22,109.94 crore arrived at and Bajaj Finance 14,229.1 crore 2,54,309.90 crore reached. ICICI Bank 6,325.67 crore to 3,14,705.23 crore and Bharti Airtel has a market capitalization of 2,673.22 crore to 2,88,225.26 crore was left.

It may be recalled that the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday said the lack of capital battling the most on the bank is subject to restrictions. It makes his every account holder is only up to Rs 50,000 the same to be removed and the private sector to the board of the bank with immediate effect dissolved.

While Corona to go worldwide in the markets of heavy fluctuations, trade supply chain badly is. The corona of the bearing from the domestic market also has not survived and the investor at the moment find money are saved.

